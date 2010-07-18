<head> Cheat Sheet

Recommended Minimum

Below are the essential tags for basic, minimalist websites:

<meta charset= "utf-8" > <meta http-equiv= "x-ua-compatible" content= "ie=edge" > <meta name= "viewport" content= "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > <!-- The above 3 meta tags *must* come first in the head; any other head content must come *after* these tags --> <title> Page Title </title>

Elements

<!-- Document Title --> <title> Page Title </title> <!-- Base URL to use for all relative URLs contained within the document --> <base href= "https://example.com/page.html" > <!-- External CSS --> <link rel= "stylesheet" href= "styles.css" > <!-- In-document CSS --> <style> /* ... */ </style> <!-- JavaScript --> <script src= "script.js" ></script> <noscript> <!--no JS alternative--> </noscript>

<meta charset= "utf-8" > <!-- set character encoding for the document --> <meta http-equiv= "x-ua-compatible" content= "ie=edge" > <meta name= "viewport" content= "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > <!-- The above 3 meta tags *must* come first in the head; any other head content must come *after* these tags --> <!-- Allows control over where resources are loaded from --> <meta http-equiv= "Content-Security-Policy" content= "default-src 'self'" > <!-- Place as early in the document as possible --> <!-- Only applies to content below this tag --> <!-- Name of web application (only should be used if the website is used as an app) --> <meta name= "application-name" content= "Application Name" > <!-- Short description of the page (limit to 150 characters) --> <!-- In *some* situations this description is used as a part of the snippet shown in the search results. --> <meta name= "description" content= "A description of the page" > <!-- Control the behavior of search engine crawling and indexing --> <meta name= "robots" content= "index,follow,noodp" > <!-- All Search Engines --> <meta name= "googlebot" content= "index,follow" > <!-- Google Specific --> <!-- Tells Google not to show the sitelinks search box --> <meta name= "google" content= "nositelinkssearchbox" > <!-- Tells Google not to provide a translation for this page --> <meta name= "google" content= "notranslate" > <!-- Verify ownership for Google Search Console --> <meta name= "google-site-verification" content= "verification_token" > <!-- Used to name software used to build the website (i.e. - WordPress, Dreamweaver) --> <meta name= "generator" content= "program" > <!-- Short description of your site's subject --> <meta name= "subject" content= "your website's subject" > <!-- Gives a general age rating based on sites content --> <meta name= "rating" content= "General" > <!-- Allows control over how referrer information is passed --> <meta name= "referrer" content= "no-referrer" > <!-- Disable automatic detection and formatting of possible phone numbers --> <meta name= "format-detection" content= "telephone=no" > <!-- Completely opt out of DNS prefetching by setting to 'off' --> <meta http-equiv= "x-dns-prefetch-control" content= "off" > <!-- Stores cookie on the client web browser for client identification --> <meta http-equiv= "set-cookie" content= "name=value; expires=date; path=url" > <!-- Specifies the page to appear in a specific frame --> <meta http-equiv= "Window-Target" content= "_value" > <!-- Geo tags --> <meta name= "ICBM" content= "latitude, longitude" > <meta name= "geo.position" content= "latitude;longitude" > <meta name= "geo.region" content= "country[-state]" > <!-- Country code (ISO 3166-1): mandatory, state code (ISO 3166-2): optional; eg. content="US" / content="US-NY" --> <meta name= "geo.placename" content= "city/town" > <!-- eg. content="New York City" -->

Meta: Not Recommended

Below are the meta attributes which are not recommended for use as they had low adoption rate, or have been deprecated:

<!-- Google disregards & Bing considers it an indicator of spam --> <meta name= "keywords" content= "your,keywords,here,comma,separated,no,spaces" > <!-- No evidence of current use in any search engines --> <meta name= "revised" content= "Sunday, July 18th, 2010, 5:15 pm" > <!-- Provides an easy way for spam bots to harvest email addresses --> <meta name= "reply-to" content= "email@example.com" > <!-- Better to use <link rel="author"> or humans.txt file --> <meta name= "author" content= "name, email@example.com" > <meta name= "designer" content= "" > <meta name= "owner" content= "" > <!-- Tells search bots to revisit the page after a period. This is not supported because most Search Engines now use random intervals for re-crawling a webpage --> <meta name= "revisit-after" content= "7 days" > <!-- Sends user to a new URL after a certain amount of time --> <!-- The W3C recommends that this tag not be used. Google recommends using a server-side 301 redirect instead. --> <meta http-equiv= "refresh" content= "300; url=https://example.com/" > <!-- Describes the topic of the website --> <meta name= "topic" content= "" > <!-- Brief summary of the company or purpose of the website --> <meta name= "summary" content= "" > <!-- A deprecated tag that does the same as the keywords meta tag --> <meta name= "classification" content= "business" > <!-- Does the same as URL, older and not supported --> <meta name= "identifier-URL" content= "https://example.com/" > <!-- Similar function to the keywords tag --> <meta name= "category" content= "" > <!-- Makes sure your website shows up in all countries and languages --> <meta name= "coverage" content= "Worldwide" > <!-- Does the same as the coverage tag --> <meta name= "distribution" content= "Global" > <!-- Controls what user can access on the internet --> <meta http-equiv= "Pics-label" content= "value" > <!-- Cache Control --> <!-- Better to configure cache control server side --> <meta http-equiv= "Expires" content= "0" > <meta http-equiv= "Pragma" content= "no-cache" > <meta http-equiv= "Cache-Control" content= "no-cache" >

Link

<!-- Points to a CSS stylesheet --> <link rel= "stylesheet" href= "https://example.com/styles.css" > <!-- Helps prevent duplicate content issues --> <link rel= "canonical" href= "https://example.com/2010/06/9-things-to-do-before-entering-social-media.html" > <!-- Used to be included before the icon link, but is deprecated and no longer is used --> <link rel= "shortlink" href= "https://example.com/?p=42" > <!-- Links to an AMP HTML version of the current document --> <link rel= "amphtml" href= "https://example.com/path/to/amp-version.html" > <!-- Links to a JSON file that specifies "installation" credentials for web applications --> <link rel= "manifest" href= "manifest.json" > <!-- Links to the author of the document --> <link rel= "author" href= "humans.txt" > <!-- Refers to a copyright statement that applies to the links context --> <link rel= "copyright" href= "copyright.html" > <!-- Gives a reference to a location in your document that may be in another language --> <link rel= "alternate" href= "https://es.example.com/" hreflang= "es" > <!-- Gives information about an author or another person --> <link rel= "me" href= "https://google.com/profiles/thenextweb" type= "text/html" > <link rel= "me" href= "mailto:name@example.com" > <link rel= "me" href= "sms:+15035550125" > <!-- Links to a document that describes a collection of records, documents, or other materials of historical interest. --> <link rel= "archives" href= "https://example.com/archives/" > <!-- Links to top level resource in an hierarchical structure --> <link rel= "index" href= "https://example.com/" > <!-- Gives a self reference - useful when the document has multiple possible references --> <link rel= "self" type= "application/atom+xml" href= "https://example.com/atomFeed.php?page=3" > <!-- The first, next, previous, and last documents in a series of documents, respectively --> <link rel= "first" href= "https://example.com/atomFeed.php" > <link rel= "next" href= "https://example.com/atomFeed.php?page=4" > <link rel= "prev" href= "https://example.com/atomFeed.php?page=2" > <link rel= "last" href= "https://example.com/atomFeed.php?page=147" > <!-- Used when using a 3rd party service to maintain a blog --> <link rel= "EditURI" href= "https://example.com/xmlrpc.php?rsd" type= "application/rsd+xml" title= "RSD" > <!-- Forms an automated comment when another WordPress blog links to your WordPress blog or post --> <link rel= "pingback" href= "https://example.com/xmlrpc.php" > <!-- Notifies a url when you link to it on your site --> <link rel= "webmention" href= "https://example.com/webmention" > <!-- Loads in an external HTML file into the current HTML file --> <link rel= "import" href= "/path/to/component.html" > <!-- Open Search --> <link rel= "search" href= "/open-search.xml" type= "application/opensearchdescription+xml" title= "Search Title" > <!-- Feeds --> <link rel= "alternate" href= "https://feeds.feedburner.com/example" type= "application/rss+xml" title= "RSS" > <link rel= "alternate" href= "https://example.com/feed.atom" type= "application/atom+xml" title= "Atom 0.3" > <!-- Prefetching, preloading, prebrowsing --> <link rel= "dns-prefetch" href= "//example.com/" > <link rel= "preconnect" href= "https://www.example.com/" > <link rel= "prefetch" href= "https://www.example.com/" > <link rel= "prerender" href= "https://example.com/" > <link rel= "preload" href= "image.png" as= "image" > <!-- More info: https://css-tricks.com/prefetching-preloading-prebrowsing/ -->

Favicons

<!-- For IE 10 and below --> <!-- Place favicon.ico in the root directory - no tag necessary --> <!-- For IE 11, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera --> <link rel= "icon" type= "image/png" sizes= "16x16" href= "/path/to/favicon-16x16.png" > <link rel= "icon" type= "image/png" sizes= "32x32" href= "/path/to/favicon-32x32.png" > <link rel= "icon" type= "image/png" sizes= "96x96" href= "/path/to/favicon-96x96.png" >

Social

Facebook Open Graph

<meta property= "fb:app_id" content= "123456789" > <meta property= "og:url" content= "https://example.com/page.html" > <meta property= "og:type" content= "website" > <meta property= "og:title" content= "Content Title" > <meta property= "og:image" content= "https://example.com/image.jpg" > <meta property= "og:description" content= "Description Here" > <meta property= "og:site_name" content= "Site Name" > <meta property= "og:locale" content= "en_US" > <meta property= "article:author" content= "" > <!-- Facebook: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/webmasters#markup --> <!-- Open Graph: http://ogp.me/ -->

Facebook Instant Articles

<meta charset= "utf-8" > <meta property= "op:markup_version" content= "v1.0" > <!-- The URL of the web version of your article --> <link rel= "canonical" href= "http://example.com/article.html" > <!-- The style to be used for this article --> <meta property= "fb:article_style" content= "myarticlestyle" >

Twitter Cards

<meta name= "twitter:card" content= "summary" > <meta name= "twitter:site" content= "@site_account" > <meta name= "twitter:creator" content= "@individual_account" > <meta name= "twitter:url" content= "https://example.com/page.html" > <meta name= "twitter:title" content= "Content Title" > <meta name= "twitter:description" content= "Content description less than 200 characters" > <meta name= "twitter:image" content= "https://example.com/image.jpg" > <!-- More info: https://dev.twitter.com/cards/getting-started --> <!-- Validate: https://dev.twitter.com/docs/cards/validation/validator -->

Google+ / Schema.org

<link href= "https://plus.google.com/+YourPage" rel= "publisher" > <meta itemprop= "name" content= "Content Title" > <meta itemprop= "description" content= "Content description less than 200 characters" > <meta itemprop= "image" content= "https://example.com/image.jpg" >

Pinterest

Pinterest lets you prevent people from saving things from your website, according to their help center. The description is optional.

<meta name= "pinterest" content= "nopin" description= "Sorry, you can't save from my website!" >

OEmbed

<link rel= "alternate" type= "application/json+oembed" href= "http://example.com/services/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2Ffoo%2F&format=json" title= "oEmbed Profile: JSON" > <link rel= "alternate" type= "text/xml+oembed" href= "http://example.com/services/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2Ffoo%2F&format=xml" title= "oEmbed Profile: XML" >

Browsers / Platforms

Apple iOS

<!-- Smart App Banner --> <meta name= "apple-itunes-app" content= "app-id=APP_ID,affiliate-data=AFFILIATE_ID,app-argument=SOME_TEXT" > <!-- Disable automatic detection and formatting of possible phone numbers --> <meta name= "format-detection" content= "telephone=no" > <!-- Add to Home Screen --> <meta name= "apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content= "yes" > <meta name= "apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content= "black" > <meta name= "apple-mobile-web-app-title" content= "App Title" > <!-- Touch Icons --> <link rel= "apple-touch-icon" href= "/path/to/apple-touch-icon.png" > <link rel= "apple-touch-icon-precomposed" href= "/path/to/apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png" > <!-- iOS 8+ no longer support precomposed, only apple-touch-icon is required --> <!-- In most cases, one 180×180px touch icon in the head is enough --> <!-- Utilize the different icon sizes if you would want unique icons --> <!-- determined by device. --> <link rel= "apple-touch-icon" sizes= "57x57" href= "/path/to/icon@57.png" > <link rel= "apple-touch-icon" sizes= "72x72" href= "/path/to/icon@72.png" > <link rel= "apple-touch-icon" sizes= "114x114" href= "/path/to/icon@114.png" > <link rel= "apple-touch-icon" sizes= "144x144" href= "/path/to/icon@144.png" > <!-- Startup Image ( Deprecated ) --> <link rel= "apple-touch-startup-image" href= "/path/to/startup.png" > <!-- iOS app deep linking --> <meta name= "apple-itunes-app" content= "app-id=APP-ID, app-argument=http/url-sample.com" > <link rel= "alternate" href= "ios-app://APP-ID/http/url-sample.com" >

Apple Safari

<!-- Pinned Site --> <link rel= "mask-icon" href= "/path/to/icon.svg" color= "red" >

Google Android

<meta name= "theme-color" content= "#E64545" > <!-- Add to home screen --> <meta name= "mobile-web-app-capable" content= "yes" > <!-- More info: https://developer.chrome.com/multidevice/android/installtohomescreen --> <!-- Android app deep linking --> <meta name= "google-play-app" content= "app-id=package-name" > <link rel= "alternate" href= "android-app://package-name/http/url-sample.com" >

Google Chrome

<link rel= "chrome-webstore-item" href= "https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/APP_ID" > <!-- Disable translation prompt --> <meta name= "google" value= "notranslate" >

Google Chrome Mobile (Android Only)

Since Chrome 31, you can set up your web app to “app mode” like Safari.

<!-- Link to a manifest and define the manifest metadata. --> <!-- The example of manifest.json could be found in the link below. --> <link rel= "manifest" href= "manifest.json" > <!-- Define your web page as a web app --> <meta name= "mobile-web-app-capable" content= "yes" > <!-- Homescreen Icon --> <link rel= "icon" sizes= "192x192" href= "highres-icon.png" >

Microsoft Internet Explorer

<meta http-equiv= "x-ua-compatible" content= "ie=edge" > <meta name= "skype_toolbar" content= "skype_toolbar_parser_compatible" > <!-- IE10: Disable link highlighting upon tap (https://blogs.windows.com/buildingapps/2012/11/15/adapting-your-webkit-optimized-site-for-internet-explorer-10/) --> <meta name= "msapplication-tap-highlight" content= "no" > <!-- Pinned sites (https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dn255024(v=vs.85).aspx) --> <meta name= "application-name" content= "Sample Title" > <meta name= "msapplication-tooltip" content= "A description of what this site does." > <meta name= "msapplication-starturl" content= "http://example.com/index.html?pinned=true" > <meta name= "msapplication-navbutton-color" content= "#FF3300" > <meta name= "msapplication-window" content= "width=800;height=600" > <meta name= "msapplication-task" content= "name=Task 1;action-uri=http://host/Page1.html;icon-uri=http://host/icon1.ico" > <meta name= "msapplication-task" content= "name=Task 2;action-uri=http://microsoft.com/Page2.html;icon-uri=http://host/icon2.ico" > <meta name= "msapplication-badge" value= "frequency=NUMBER_IN_MINUTES;polling-uri=http://example.com/path/to/file.xml" > <meta name= "msapplication-TileColor" content= "#FF3300" > <meta name= "msapplication-TileImage" content= "/path/to/tileimage.jpg" > <meta name= "msapplication-config" content= "http://example.com/browserconfig.xml" > <meta name= "msapplication-notification" content= "frequency=60;polling-uri=http://example.com/livetile;polling-uri2=http://example.com/livetile2" > <meta name= "msapplication-task-separator" content= "1" >

<!-- iOS --> <meta property= "al:ios:url" content= "applinks://docs" > <meta property= "al:ios:app_store_id" content= "12345" > <meta property= "al:ios:app_name" content= "App Links" > <!-- Android --> <meta property= "al:android:url" content= "applinks://docs" > <meta property= "al:android:app_name" content= "App Links" > <meta property= "al:android:package" content= "org.applinks" > <!-- Web Fallback --> <meta property= "al:web:url" content= "http://applinks.org/documentation" > <!-- More info: http://applinks.org/documentation/ -->

Browsers (Chinese)

360 Browser

<!-- select rendering engine in order --> <meta name= "renderer" content= "webkit|ie-comp|ie-stand" >

QQ Mobile Browser

<!-- Locks the screen into the specified orientation --> <meta name= "x5-orientation" content= "landscape/portrait" > <!-- Display this page in fullscreen --> <meta name= "x5-fullscreen" content= "true" > <!-- Page will be displayed in "application mode"(fullscreen,etc.) --> <meta name= "x5-page-mode" content= "app" >

UC Mobile Browser

<!-- Locks the screen into the specified orientation --> <meta name= "screen-orientation" content= "landscape/portrait" > <!-- Display this page in fullscreen --> <meta name= "full-screen" content= "yes" > <!-- UC browser will display images even if in "text mode" --> <meta name= "imagemode" content= "force" > <!-- Page will be displayed in "application mode"(fullscreen,forbiding gesture, etc.) --> <meta name= "browsermode" content= "application" > <!-- Disabled the UC browser's "night mode" in this page --> <meta name= "nightmode" content= "disable" > <!-- Simplify the page to reduce data transfer --> <meta name= "layoutmode" content= "fitscreen" > <!-- Disable the UC browser's feature of "scaling font up when there are many words in this page" --> <meta name= "wap-font-scale" content= "no" >

Notes

Performance

Moving the href attribute to the beginning of an element improves compression when GZIP is enabled, because the href attribute is used in a , base and link tags.

Example:

<link href= "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:400,700" rel= "stylesheet" >

